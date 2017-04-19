Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, April 19, 2017, 7:14 a.m.

Little Rock man charged in rape of 8-year-old

By Ryan Tarinelli

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

Police on Tuesday arrested a Little Rock man in the rape of an 8-year-old girl, according to a police report.

Justin McCray, 23, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at his residence, the report said.

Police were called to the location after McCray and the child, who was partially clothed, were found in his bedroom, according to the report.

When he was found, McCray jumped off the bed and "acted as if he was looking for something," according to the report.

The child later described the rape to detectives and said McCray told her not to tell, the report said.

Police charged McCray with one count of rape.

McCray was listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster and was held without bail.

Metro on 04/19/2017

