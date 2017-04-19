Home / Latest News /
Little Rock police investigate after man shot in leg
This article was published today at 6:26 a.m.
A shooting in Little Rock Tuesday left one man injured, a police spokesman said.
Officers were dispatched to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary at around 9 p.m. Tuesday for a shooting report, according to an online dispatch log.
The victim had a been shot in the leg and told police the shooting happened in southwest Little Rock, said police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan. He said the man did not have life-threatening injuries.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Little Rock police investigate after man shot in leg
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.