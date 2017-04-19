Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, April 19, 2017, 7:15 a.m.

Little Rock police investigate after man shot in leg

By Ryan Tarinelli

This article was published today at 6:26 a.m.

A shooting in Little Rock Tuesday left one man injured, a police spokesman said.

Officers were dispatched to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary at around 9 p.m. Tuesday for a shooting report, according to an online dispatch log.

The victim had a been shot in the leg and told police the shooting happened in southwest Little Rock, said police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan. He said the man did not have life-threatening injuries.

