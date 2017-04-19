Man charged in 2016 UA rape report

FAYETTEVILLE -- A 21-year-old man was charged Tuesday with rape in connection with the reported assault of a University of Arkansas student at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house last year.

Dominic Taylor, 21, was charged in Washington County Circuit Court, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. A police affidavit lists a Conway address for Taylor.

In March 2016, university police said they had identified a UA student not associated with the fraternity as the possible attacker in the reported rape.

A UA student, 18 at the time, told police she had been raped about two weeks earlier, Feb. 27, at the fraternity house.

A police affidavit filed Tuesday states that UA police first became aware of an incident when someone reported finding the victim crying outside the building. Police learned her identity when she came forward to police in March of last year, the affidavit states.

Taylor told police in a statement that he had sexual contact with the woman, the affidavit states.

Seven rapes in 2015 were reported by the university in its most recent campus crime statistics report.

Asked about the length of time between the report and the filing of a charge, Washington County prosecutor Matt Durrett said additional information is often requested in such cases.

"Sometimes that just takes time to gather," Durrett said.

Metro on 04/19/2017