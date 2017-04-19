Man wanted in fatal shooting during domestic disturbance in North Little Rock arrested, police say

A suspect in a fatal shooting during a domestic disturbance earlier this month has been arrested in Little Rock, the North Little Rock Police Department said Wednesday.

The agency said on Twitter shortly before 2 p.m. that Felton Duncan, 28, was arrested by U.S. marshals. Additional details weren't immediately known.

Felton was wanted on charges including first-degree murder in the April 8 killing of Rodney Austin, 44.

Officers were called about a disturbance at a home at 5822 MacArthur Drive west of Parkway Drive about 6 p.m., the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Police found Austin at a Valero gas station nearby at MacArthur Drive and Military Drive. He was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, where he later died.

The suspected gunman, identified by police as Duncan, had been in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend at the home on MacArthur Drive, police said Saturday.

Family members said Austin was shot after he rushed to the home to help.

Duncan will also face charges of committing a terroristic act and possession of a firearm by a certain person, authorities said.