New reporter to join Little Rock's KARK, Fox16 stations

A new reporter will soon join the staffs of KARK and Fox16, the Little Rock-based stations announced Wednesday.

News director Austin Kellerman said Price McKeon would start early next month.

McKeon, a Florida native who previously worked at Fox23 in Tulsa, "has a great track record of digging up unique stories and bringing them to life," Kellerman said in an email.

“She’s the type of person who immediately connects with everyone she meets," he added. "I’m confident she’ll be an instant hit with viewers across Arkansas.”

McKeon's hiring comes after two other staffing changes this month. Drew Petrimoulx, a reporter who also hosted KARK's Capitol View political talk show, left to become a Washington, D.C.-based correspondent for the stations' parent company. Then Jessi Turnure, a reporter for the stations since 2015, was named statewide political correspondent and new host of the Sunday talk show.