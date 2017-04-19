Home / Latest News /
Police: Arkansas grocery store worker hit in head with 5 packs of ribs by shoplifter
A shoplifter struck an Arkansas grocery store employee in the head with a purse containing five packs of ribs as she and an accomplice fled, police said.
Two people entered Bills Fresh Market at 4225 Stadium Blvd. in Jonesboro with a small child around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a report.
While in the meat aisle, one of the shoplifters took the packs of pork ribs out of a shopping cart and placed them into an empty purse, a store employee told authorities.
Authorities said several employees followed the two out to the parking lot to try and stop the shoplifters, and one was hit with the rib-filled purse in the process.
As the shoplifters ran, the child “fell and broke a glass bottle he was holding and cut his hand,” the report states.
The two, both listed as black females, fled the scene in a silver Chevrolet Impala traveling north on Stadium Boulevard.
The employee described both as heavy-set women in their 30s. One wore a black shirt and black leggings, and stands about 5 feet 10 inches tall. The second wore a pink shower cap, a white shirt and “unknown pants,” authorities said.
Police said they were able to recover the ribs.
