Police: Little Rock man arrested after he steals liquor, shoves store clerk

A Little Rock man was arrested Tuesday after he shoved a clerk and stole cash and two bottles of booze from a liquor store, police said.

Antwon Bryant, 27, entered a Warehouse Liquor around 4 p.m. and took two bottles of liquor as well as an unknown amount of cash from the business, authorities said. While leaving, Bryant pushed a store clerk, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Bryant was arrested by patrol officers at the intersection of Rock and 26th streets, which is about 1.3 miles away from the Warehouse Liquor at 1007 Main St. The report did not say if that was the location where the theft occurred.

Bryant faces felony charges of robbery and theft of property. He is being held at the Pulaski County jail without bail.

A court date is scheduled for May 2.