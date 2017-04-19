Police release sketches of suspect in North Little Rock, Sherwood sexual assault cases

North Little Rock police on Wednesday released an artist's sketches depicting a suspect in as many as six recent attacks in that city and in Sherwood where a man sexually assaulted, threatened or attacked victims, police said.

Officers in both cities along with Arkansas State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are working to identify the attacker, including by releasing the sketches developed by compiling victim descriptions.

The attacker is said to be a black man in his late teens or early 20s who stands about 5 foot 6 and has a small to medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to call (501) 680-8439.

The cases in North Little Rock include an assault at a convenience store on McCain Boulevard the night of March 17, a possible attempted carjacking at 2800 Lake Village Drive on March 25 and a robbery and rape at 4901 Allen St. on April 11. A woman on the Overbrook Trail in North Little Rock was also hit in the face and pulled toward the woods while jogging Saturday.

In Sherwood, authorities have been investigating after a woman was abducted at gunpoint outside a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in and then sexually assaulted.