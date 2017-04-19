Home / Latest News /
Robbed at gunpoint of pint of liquor, $7, man tells Little Rock police
This article was published today at 2:42 p.m.
A Little Rock man was robbed at gunpoint of a pint of alcohol and $7 after leaving a liquor store, he told police.
Officers were called to the 1800 block of Battery Street shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday night. When they arrived, the 50-year-old victim told them he was walking back from a liquor store on Marshall Street and and a gunman approached him at the intersection of 18th Street and Wolfe Street and demanded money.
According to a Little Rock police report, the man gave the robber a pint of E&J brandy and $7.
The robber was described as a black male in his early 20s who was wearing a black T-shirt, black sweatpants and a green bandana at the time of the crime.
No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Robbed at gunpoint of pint of liquor, $7, man tells Little Rock police
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.