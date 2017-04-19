Robbed at gunpoint of pint of liquor, $7, man tells Little Rock police

A Little Rock man was robbed at gunpoint of a pint of alcohol and $7 after leaving a liquor store, he told police.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Battery Street shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday night. When they arrived, the 50-year-old victim told them he was walking back from a liquor store on Marshall Street and and a gunman approached him at the intersection of 18th Street and Wolfe Street and demanded money.

According to a Little Rock police report, the man gave the robber a pint of E&J brandy and $7.

The robber was described as a black male in his early 20s who was wearing a black T-shirt, black sweatpants and a green bandana at the time of the crime.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.