Wednesday, April 19, 2017, 7:17 a.m.

Shooting in North Little Rock leaves man injured

By Ryan Tarinelli

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

A shooting in North Little Rock Tuesday afternoon left one man injured, a police spokesman said.

Officers were called to the 700 block of West 34th Street about 3:55 p.m. for a report of shots fired, said agency spokesman Sgt. Brian Dedrick.

A man had been shot in the leg and was taken to the UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, he said.

The man, who was not identified by police Tuesday evening, did not have life-threatening injuries.

Dedrick said police found two firearms and several dozen bullet casings in the area. Authorities did not have a description of the gunman Tuesday afternoon, he said.

