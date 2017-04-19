Arkansas taco chain to open 6th location in state

Growing Conway-based fast-casual chain Tacos 4 Life is expanding again, this time opening its first franchise location in White County.

The sixth planned location in Arkansas comes as the chain has opened franchise opportunities to four other states: Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee and Alabama.

Permit filings show the latest Tacos 4 Life will be at 3113 Race St. in Searcy, a town of nearly 24,000 residents about 52 miles northeast of Little Rock.

The eatery said in a statement that it will be partnering with restaurateur Robin Nix on its White County location.

“I’ve never seen anything like this organization, and I couldn’t be more excited to join their movement,” Nix, who has owned and operated more than 15 restaurants with five different franchises, said in a statement.

The first Tacos 4 Life opened in June 2014 in Conway. A second location in that city opened less than a year later.

Since then, three other locations have opened across the state in Little Rock, Benton and Fayetteville.

Tacos 4 Life operates under a “Meal 4 Meal” philosophy, meaning that for every meal purchased the company donates 22 cents to nonprofit organization Feed my Starving Children.

More than 2.5 million meals have been donated to the charity since Tacos 4 Life's inception, according to the company.