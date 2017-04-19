Top 2020 RB comfortable at Arkansas

One of the nation’s top freshman prospects, running back Jase McClellan got a good vibe during his visit to Arkansas on Saturday.

“It was great place, great environment,” McClellan said. “I really felt comfortable there. I got good feel from the coaches that talked to us.”

McClellan, 5-11, 190 pounds of Aledo, Texas has scholarship offers from Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M, Houston, TCU and others.

He rushed 201 times for 1,527 yards and 20 touchdowns this past season while leading the Bearcats to a 16-0 record and a seventh state title. The championship was the sixth in eight years.

McClellan rushed for 217 yards in the state semifinals and was named the offensive MVP of the state title game with 98 rushing yards and a touchdown. He noticed several former Razorbacks like Brey Cook, Kiero Small, Price Holmes, Tenarius Wright and others on the staff.

“I could tell there is a family role going on there from the returning players that work there,” McClellan said.

He met with Coach Bret Bielema.

“He talked to us about the great facilities they have and academic buildings,” Bielema said. “Also how there's a family there.”

McClellan believes he could play his college football in Fayetteville.

“Yes, I can definitely see myself there,” McClellan said.