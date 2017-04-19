Troopers seek man who stole sports bras from clothesline

MYERSTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police are looking for a man who stole some sports bras and other exercise clothing from a clothesline outside the victim's residence.

Troopers from the Lickdale barracks said that happened Monday about 5:45 p.m. in Myerstown.

Police say surveillance video shows the man was driving a white, four-door Chevrolet Cavalier with Pennsylvania license plate. The numbers weren't clear in the picture.