Troopers seek man who stole sports bras from clothesline
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:05 a.m.
MYERSTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police are looking for a man who stole some sports bras and other exercise clothing from a clothesline outside the victim's residence.
Troopers from the Lickdale barracks said that happened Monday about 5:45 p.m. in Myerstown.
Police say surveillance video shows the man was driving a white, four-door Chevrolet Cavalier with Pennsylvania license plate. The numbers weren't clear in the picture.
