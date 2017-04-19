The World in Brief

Yemen air crash fatal to 12 Saudis

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- The Saudi-led military coalition fighting in Yemen said one of its helicopters crashed in eastern Yemen on Tuesday, killing 12 Saudi officers in one of the deadliest incidents for the kingdom's troops since the war began more than two years ago.

The Black Hawk helicopter crashed in the eastern province of Marib, the coalition said, adding that it is investigating the circumstances. The crash happened as U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis arrived in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, to discuss the Yemen war with Saudi leaders.

The coalition of mostly Arab Sunni countries has waged a campaign to dislodge Yemeni Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, who seized Yemen's capital and some other areas in 2014 and forced the internationally recognized government to flee the country.

The war has claimed the lives of more than 10,000 civilians and led to the displacement of some 3 million Yemenis. Dozens of Saudi soldiers have been killed in cross-border attacks from Yemen.

Philippines crash kills 31 bus riders

MANILA, Philippines -- Bus passengers screamed in horror as the driver repeatedly stepped on the malfunctioning brakes before the bus plunged Tuesday into a ravine in the northern Philippines, a survivor said.

At least 31 people died in what officials said is one of the country's deadliest accidents in years.

More than 50 passengers on the bus were saved by rescuers who used ropes to descend the 80-foot-deep ravine to reach the wreckage in Nueva Ecija province's Carranglan town, said disaster-response officer Mark Raymond Cano.

Many of the passengers were hospitalized with serious injuries, and parents became separated from their children in the confusion, officials said.

Cano said a preliminary investigation showed that the bus "lost its brakes."

Passenger Ralph Raymond Grajo said he saw the driver repeatedly step on the brakes as the bus sped along a downhill road. The driver attempted to steer the bus to the right, but roadside houses prompted him to veer back in the direction of the ravine as horrified passengers watched, Grajo said.

Grajo apparently fell off the bus as it rolled down the ravine. He reported regaining consciousness away from the wreckage, and he had injuries on his feet and arms.

Copter goes down, killing all aboard

ANKARA, Turkey -- A police helicopter carrying officers, a judge and a soldier crashed in bad weather in a mountainous region of southeastern Turkey on Tuesday, killing all 12 people on board, the country's interior minister said.

Suleyman Soylu said search-and-rescue teams were sent to the area after the helicopter's signal was lost. Because of the elevation, adverse weather and low visibility, it took the rescue teams several hours to find the helicopter wreckage.

Aboard the helicopter at the time of the crash were seven police officers, a judge, a soldier and three crew members.

The aircraft disappeared 10 minutes after taking off from the town of Pulumur, in Tunceli province, the regional governor's office said.

"It is being assessed that the helicopter crashed due to adverse weather conditions," the governor's office said in a statement.

