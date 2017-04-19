Two teens arrested in Helena slaying

HELENA-WEST HELENA -- Police arrested two people in connection with what police are calling a gang-related fatal shooting Sunday of a 15-year-old boy.

Marquette Haymer, 18, and Bobby Thomas, 19, both of Helena-West Helena, face charges of capital murder in the death of Quantavavious Stringer, Police Chief Virgil Green said.

Police were called to 137 N. Fourth St. in the Phillips County town shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday after residents heard multiple gunshots in the area. When officers arrived they found Stringer on the home's front porch. He had been shot multiple times and died at the home, Green said.

Witnesses said Stringer was talking to a youngster who lived in the home when a blue vehicle stopped in front of the house. Two people inside the vehicle began shooting toward the two.

The youngster crawled inside the house.

"They thought Stringer had made it inside the residence but realized he wasn't inside," Green wrote in a news release about the arrests Tuesday. "When they looked outside, the found him lying on the porch suffering from several gunshot wounds."

Officers found the blue vehicle about 30 minutes later and arrested "several suspects," Green said.

Green said it appears the shooting is related to an ongoing feud between several local gangs.

"It appears Stringer was the intended target in this shooting," Green said.

The police chief said the investigation is ongoing.

State Desk on 04/19/2017