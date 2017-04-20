The World in Brief

Years later, Egypt frees U.S. woman

CAIRO -- Egyptian-American charity worker Aya Hijazi was released from prison after nearly three years, her lawyer said Wednesday.

The lawyer, Taher Abol Nasr, said Hijazi was released late Tuesday, two days after a court cleared her of charges of child abuse that were widely dismissed as bogus by human-rights groups and U.S. officials.

Hijazi, a dual citizen, and her husband had established a foundation to aid street children in 2013 but were arrested along with six others in 2014. It was not immediately clear whether her co-defendants also were released.

It was not immediately clear whether Hijazi, 30, would remain in Egypt after her release. Hijazi, who grew up in Falls Church, Va., received a degree in conflict resolution from George Mason University in 2009 and then returned to her native country.

Hijazi's foundation -- named Belady, Arabic for "our nation" -- had its offices raided after a man alleged that his son was missing and blamed it on Belady.

Bus's plunge kills 44 people in India

NEW DELHI -- Forty-four people were killed when a bus swerved off a mountain road and plunged into a deep gorge in northern India's Himachal Pradesh state on Wednesday, a senior government official said.

Only two people, including the ticket checker, survived the crash, according to Rohan Chand Thakur, the district magistrate of Shimla district.

Thakur said the bus fell into a 657-foot-deep gorge on the Tons River, and the cause of the accident wasn't immediately clear.

He said that rescue teams were working to recover the wreckage from the gorge.

Driver fatigue, negligence, poor quality roads and vehicle maintenance are the usual causes of such accidents in India.

Police figures show India has the world's highest road-accident death toll, with more than 110,000 people dying each year in crashes.

Mass graves found up by 17 in Congo

KINSHASA, Congo -- Investigators have confirmed another 17 mass graves in central Congo, raising the number to 40 discovered since clashes between soldiers and a militia intensified in August, the United Nations human-rights office said Wednesday, adding that Congolese soldiers reportedly killed at least 114 people, including 41 children.

The recent violence in once-calm Central Kasai province has included the killing of an American and a Swedish investigator for the U.N. last month, alarming the international community.

U.N. human-rights chief Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein warned on Wednesday that if Congo's government doesn't investigate the violence effectively, he'll urge that the International Criminal Court or another outside entity do it.

Congo government spokesman Lambert Mende said Congo cannot be threatened like this by the U.N. and that the government already has shown it does not tolerate impunity.

The U.N. statement said Congolese soldiers reportedly dug the 17 newly discovered mass graves after fighting with suspected militia members in late March and killing at least 74 people, including 30 children.

A Section on 04/20/2017