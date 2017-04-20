Arkansas motorcyclist killed after driving off I-40

A man was killed Wednesday night after his motorcycle veered off Interstate 40 and onto the shoulder, police said.

Marty S. Byers, 57, of Lexa was riding a 2014 Victory motorcycle west on I-40 in Crittenden County when the vehicle went off the highway to the right around 7:45 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police Report.

The motorcycle came to a rest on the interstate’s right shoulder, according to the report. Byers sustained fatal injuries, authorities said.

The wreck happened near mile marker 283, which is east of West Memphis.

No one else was reported injured in the crash. Conditions were listed as clear and dry at the time of the accident.

Byers’ death is the 150th in a traffic crash on state roads so far this year, according to preliminary data.