Arkansas State University discusses metal detectors

JONESBORO — Arkansas State University might be adding metal detectors at athletic events this fall.

The Jonesboro Sun reports the preliminary discussions for the detectors comes after the approval of an act last month to allow concealed handguns at public colleges and universities.

The law allows concealed carry permit holders with enhanced training to carry in public spaces such as government buildings, bars, restaurants and churches. Concealed guns are banned from Pre-K, K-12 schools, courtrooms and prisons.

The university owns metal detectors, but a spokesman for the university says they're only used at the request of concert performers.

In Arkansas, more than 220,000 people have concealed handgun licenses.