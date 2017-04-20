Arkansas wows highly touted 2019 receiver, Smith keeps him laughing

Highly regarded sophomore receiver Trejan Bridges instantly knew he was at an SEC school when he arrived at Arkansas and saw the Fred W. Smith football complex on Saturday.

“Right when I got on campus, I could tell that it was an SEC facility,” Bridges said. “The facility was wonderful, the locker room was amazingly nice.”

Bridges, 6-2, 185, 4.65 seconds in the 40 yard dash, of Carrollton, (Texas) Hebron has already accumulated scholarship offers from Baylor, Oregon, Colorado, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Iowa State and several others. He said Reynolds Razorback Stadium also caught his eye.

“The stadium was awesome,” he said.

He and receivers coach Michael Smith hit it off.

“Coach Smith was cool, super funny guy,” Bridges said. “Yeah man, first thing I said was my name and he goes ‘I know who you are, number 81 from Hebron making that stuff look easy’. That just made me laugh.”

Smith kept him laughing when the two took a picture together.

“He goes ‘Let me get my chain out, just copped a new chain’,” Bridges said. “He goes ‘Gotta stay fly’.”

Bridges, who recorded 50 receptions for 766 yards and 9 touchdowns last season, said another trip to Fayetteville will happen.

“Absolutely,” he said.

Smith indicated the Hogs were close to offering.

“He said ’It's coming’,” Bridges said.