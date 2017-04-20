Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, April 20, 2017, 4:08 p.m.

Coin toss set to decide who is leader of tiny town

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:30 p.m.

MARION, Ill. — A coin toss will decide who will be the next leader of a tiny town in southern Illinois.

Williamson County Clerk Amanda Barnes will take on the thumb-flip responsibility Thursday of deciding the race for village president in Colp, home to about 250 residents.

Illinois law calls for coin flips to settle ties. Barnes admits it'll be her "first time having to flip a coin" to decide an office.

The candidates — Tammy O'Daniell-Howell and Bryan Riekena — each received 11 votes in the April 4 election. Barnes says both candidates will come to her office in Marion for the event.

Barnes says they'll decide who will represent heads or tails. Barnes says once the coin lands, "I'll leave," so everyone can see the result.

