COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

April 20

Tour D’Art

MELBOURNE — The Friends of the Paul Weaver Library will present the sixth annual Tour D’Art from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the John E. Miller Education Complex at Ozarka College. The theme is Color Your World with Art. The exhibit will include works from art students and instructors from Melbourne, Calico Rock and Izard County Consolidated high schools, plus Ozarka College students, faculty, staff and friends. Tour D’Art is open to the public, and admission is free. For more information, contact Mary Ellen Hawkins at (870) 368-2054 or mhawkins@ozarka.edu; or Dan Lindsey at (870) 368-2055 or dlindsey@ozarka.edu.

Spring Paint Night

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council will present a Spring Paint Night from 6-8 p.m. at the BAAC Gallery on Main, 226 E. Main St. The cost is $35 per person. Register online at batesvilleareaartscouncil.org or call (870) 793-3382 for more information.

Desserts for Diabetics Course

MELBOURNE — In a partnership with ARcare, Ozarka College will offer Desserts for Diabetics, a Continuing Education course, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Ozarka College. Participants will not cook during this demonstration class but will sample Peach Bavarian, prepared by Ozarka College’s chef Alden Griffus, Certified Chef de Cuisine. There is no charge to enroll, but seating is limited. To register, call Griffus at (870) 368-2073 or email alden.griffus@ozarka.edu.

April 20 – April 22

Dulcimer Jamboree

MOUNTAIN VIEW — The 2017 Dulcimer Jamboree will take place today through Saturday at Ozark Folk Center State Park. The event features a round-robin class format for students of both mountain and hammered dulcimers. Students will have the option for classes with each instructor over the three-day event. The new-players class is for those just starting out and is designed for students to work with one instructor for the entire workshop. The event also features sanctioned dulcimer contests, as well as afternoon and evening performances by the instructors. For more information, call the Folk Center at (870) 269-3851.

April 20 – April 23

Rabbit Hole

BATESVILLE — The Lyon College Harlequin Theatre will present David Lindsay-Abaire’s 2007 Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Rabbit Hole, directed by Fonzie Geary. Centered on the tragic death of 4-year-old Danny, the son of Becca Corbett and Howie Corbett, Rabbit Hole tackles the tangled web of loss, love and the colossal gamut of touchstones in between. The show will run at 7:30 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday; and at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Holloway Theatre. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for senior citizens and non-Lyon students, and free for those with a Lyon ID.

April 21 and April 22

Christian Research Hospital Convention

SEARCY — Christian Research Hospital will present its first convention, Merciful African Supper for the Poorest with HIV/AIDS. Events will include an African dance, fashion show and dinner from 6-9 p.m. Friday in the Parish Hall at St. James Catholic Church, 1102 Pioneer Road. The cost is $30, and the mission is HIV/AIDS. Another event, an African dance, fashion show and snack/coffee will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Administrative Auditorium at Harding University, 915 E. Market Ave. The cost is $10, and there will be a debate on poverty. For more information, visit www.christianresearchhospital.org or email christianresearchhospital@gmail.com.

Ozark Foothills FilmFest

BATESVILLE — The 16th annual Ozark Foothills FilmFest will continue Friday and Saturday. All screenings will be in Independence Hall at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville. Other activities will be at Lyon College and Josie’s Steakhouse, also in Batesville. The FilmFest will screen 34 films, most of them Arkansas premieres. About a dozen of the filmmakers will attend and conduct post-screening Q&As. Individual screenings cost $5 for adults and $4 for students and seniors, and a Red Eye All Movie Pass is $30 for adults and $25 for students and seniors. For a complete FilmFest schedule, visit www.ozarkfoothillsfilmfest.org.

Apri 22

Arkansas Street Machines Car & Truck Show

JACKSONVILLE — The 18th annual Arkansas Street Machines Car & Truck Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Goodsell Truck Accessories, 401 Municipal Drive. The show will feature cars, trucks, antiques, classics, and new cars from local dealers. Proceeds from the show will benefit the Jacksonville Museum of Military History. For more information, call (501) 982-2245.

Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market

SEARCY — The Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on the east side of the Courthouse Square. Arkansas-grown produce, plants, baked goods, farm fresh eggs, jellies, honey, handmade soaps and U.S. Department of Agriculture-certified meat will be available. The market will also offer assorted woodwork, crafts and handmade goods throughout the summer on Saturdays, and from 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays. To become a farmers market vendor, call the Main Street office at (501) 279-9007 or email mainstreetsearcy@sbcglobal.net.

Painted Path Fun Run

BEEBE — The Beebe Kiwanis Club will host its Painted Path Fun Run 2017. Registration will be at 8 a.m., and the race will begin at 9 a.m. at American Legion Post 91, 115 W. Illinois St. There will also be a block walk for kids, so bring the whole family, even dogs. Proceeds from the event will fund scholarships for Beebe High School seniors and other charitable organizations. Registration is $30 for adults, and $20 for kids 10 and younger. To preregister, visit www.planetreg.com/paintedpathfunrun2017 or email paintedpathfunrun@yahoo.com.

Earth Day Workshop for Kids

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council will present a free Earth Day Workshop for Kids at the BAAC Gallery on Main, 226 E Main St. Pre-K through first-grade students will meet from 10:30-11:30 a.m., and second- through sixth-graders will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Preregistration is required. Register online at batesvilleareaartscouncil.org or call (870) 793-3382 for more information.

Veterans Memorial Golf Tournament

BALD KNOB — The fifth annual Veterans Memorial Golf Tournament will take place at the Bald Knob Country Club. The tournament is a four-person scramble, and the fee is $35 per person. Registration will begin at 8 a.m., and the tee time is 10 a.m. A free lunch will be provided. For more information, call Julius Odom at (501) 283-0194.

Gardening Seminar

BROCKWELL — The Izard County Master Gardeners will host the Gardening A-Z: From Plant to Plate Gardening Seminar from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Izard County High School. Keynote speakers Sherrie Smith and Gena Stout will present the seminar, with an emphasis on vegetable gardening. Lunch will be available on-site. For more information, visit www.mastergardenersizardcounty.webs.com.

Macy’s Stroll and Roll

BATESVILLE — The third annual Macy’s Stroll and Roll is set for 10 a.m. in Riverside Park, rain or shine. All are invited to join the Kiwanis Club of Batesville in this benefit walk to support a cure for Angelman syndrome. The benefit is named for Macy Bryant, the 4-year-old daughter of Ronda and Josh Bryant of Batesville. Entertainment will include a River City Cruisers car display, dance and gymnast performances, and local singers, as well as a bounce house and a petting zoo. Day-of-event registration fees are $25 for adults and $15 for children ages 12 and younger. For more information, visit batesvillekiwanis.org.

Communitywide Swap Meet

HIGHLAND — The second annual communitywide swap meet will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the A.L. Hutson Center. Inside and outside spaces are available for $25 each. Booths can be set up, or items can be sold from cars, trucks or trailers. For more information, call Pat or Kari at Curves Spring River Area at (870) 856-6010.

Relay for Life Open Disc Golf Tournament

HEBER SPRINGS — The Relay for Life Open Disc Golf Tournament will take place at the Mossy Bluff Disc Golf Course. The entry fee is $40 for a team of two players or $20 for individuals. Each player will receive a free disc, snacks and a chance to win door prizes. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society. For more information or to preregister, call Derek at (501) 206-8425.

April 24

Cabot AARP Meeting

CABOT — The Cabot AARP chapter will meet at 6 p.m. Monday for a potluck at the Cabot Senior Citzens Center, 600 N. Grant St. There will be a short business meeting, followed by guest speaker Christopher Staten, financial advisor from Edward Jones, who will discuss Making Sense of Investing and Investment Management.

American Legion Post 71 Golf Tournament

CABOT — American Legion Post 71 will present its third annual Golf Tournament at the Rolling Hills Country Club. The four-person scramble will have a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Flight prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place, plus prizes for closest to the hole and longest drive. Excel Ford will sponsor a hole-in-one prize of a 2017 Ford Vehicle. A meal will be provided after play. The rain date will be May 1. For more information, call (501) 203-5715 or visit americanlegioncabot@suddenlink.net.

ONGOING

Art Contest

SALEM — The Salem Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9777 Auxiliary will sponsor an art contest for students and adults at the Fulton County Fair. The contest’s theme is What Red, White and Blue Means to Me, and entries can be any art medium. There will be three age divisions: Youth, ages 12 and younger; Juniors, ages 13-18; and adults, ages 19 and older. All adult entries must be framed and wired and ready to hang, and youth and junior entries can be on heavy poster board with holes punched in the top and string or wire to hang. Enter online after June 1, and preregister by July 15. For more information, contact the Salem VFW Auxiliary at (870) 371-0421 or the Fulton County Fair Office at (870) 895-5565.

Scholarships for Educators

Practicing educators in Arkansas public schools are encouraged to apply for Parsons-Burnett Scholarship Grants for graduate study in the 2017-2018 academic year. The grants are awarded to educators with a proven academic record and at least one year of successful teaching experience. The grants are funded by contributions from the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association. For more information, visit www.artanow.com. Scholarship applications, which are due by June 15, may be downloaded from the site.

Ozarka College Free GED Classes

MELBOURNE — Free GED classes are offered at Ozarka College in Melbourne, Ash Flat, Mammoth Spring and Mountain View. Classes meet at Ozarka College in Melbourne from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; in Ash Flat from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; and in Mammoth Spring and Mountain View from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Registration is ongoing. For more information, call the Ozarka College Adult Education Department at (870) 368-2051.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. In 2016, this mission of the church served more than 8,600 lunches to the hungry and needy of Cabot.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance during natural disasters. All are invited to the meetings.

Upcoming

Empower the Homeless Annual Dinner

SEARCY — The Empower the Homeless Annual Dinner will take place at 6 p.m. April 27 at the Robbins Sanford Grand Hall, 118 N. Spring St. The dinner will benefit Jacob’s Place Homeless Mission in Searcy. To purchase tickets or to make a donation, call (501) 380-8283.

Friends of Old Main Spring Concert Series

SALEM — The Friends of Old Main will host Fridays With Friends, a spring concert series, in the Old Main schoolhouse auditorium, 221 N. Oak St. Doors will open at 5 p.m., with dinner served by members of the Friends, and music will begin at 6 p.m. Admission is a suggested donation of $7. The lineup for the series includes a concert April 28 with The Natural Disasters, featuring John T. Parks and Sarah Jo Roark. Proceeds will benefit the schoolhouse’s renovations. For more information, visit the Fulton County Heritage Foundation page on Facebook or call (501) 607-3767.

Cherokee Village Community Chorus Concert

CHEROKEE VILLAGE — The Cherokee Village Community Chorus will present its spring concert at 6:30 p.m. April 28 and at 2 p.m. April 29 at the Omaha Center. The performance, titled That’s Show Biz, is a concert of Broadway show tunes. Tickets, at $5 each, are available from any chorus member or at the door. All are invited to attend.

Daisy Patch Quilt Show

HEBER SPRINGS — The Daisy Patch Quilt Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 28 and 29 at the Cleburne County Fairgrounds, 880 Bittle Road. There will be vendors, door prizes, quilt displays and food. No more than two quilts may be entered — three for Daisy Patch Quilt Club members. Entries may be brought in Tuesday, starting at 10 a.m. For more information, call Gerri Shipley at (501) 206-8965.

Daylily Society Spring Sale

SEARCY — The White County Daylily Society will have its annual spring sale, rain or shine, from 8 a.m to noon April 29 on the east side of the court square. For more information, call (501) 268-3711.

Mud Volleyball Tournament

SEARCY — The Searcy Kiwanis Club’s third annual Mud Volleyball Tournament will take place May 6 at the Searcy Sports Complex. Games will start at 2 p.m. Proceeds from the tournament will be used to purchase new tennis shoes for children who need them for school. Teams must have six players (two alternates optional). Registration is $50 per team. The deadline to register is May 3. For more information, call or text (501) 230-3339.

CASA Derby Day Fundraiser

NEWPORT — The 3rd Judicial District Court Appointed Special Advocates will present a Derby Day fundraiser for CASA from 2:30-6:30 p.m. May 6 at the Newport Country Club. Attendees will watch the Kentucky Derby live on a big-screen TV. There will be a win, place or show raffle, with raffle tickets at $5 each or five for $20. The event will also feature heavy hors d’oeurves, a Horseshoe Pitching Contest, a Ladies Hat Contest, silent and live auctions, a hobby-horse race for adults, and two areas for photo opportunities. The cost is $35 per person. For more information, call Judy Felts at (870) 219-9791.

Hobo Shindig Garbage Can Dinner and Auction

HEBER SPRINGS — The Hobo Shindig Garbage Can Dinner and Auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. May 6 at St. Albert Catholic Church, 21 Park Road. A prize will be given for the best hobo costume. Tickets are $15 each, two for $25 or $40 for a family from the same household. For tickets or more information, call (501) 362-9450 or (501) 250-5668.

Business Expo

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Business Expo, presented by FNBC, from 10 am. to 3 p.m May 10 at the new Batesville Community Center and Aquatics Park. The theme for the expo is Luau. The Business to Business Trade Show, open to chamber members only, will take place from 10-11 a.m. The Business Expo will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A Taste of the Chamber, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., will feature local cuisine provided by chamber members. Booth rental is $175 or $150 for nonprofits. To reserve a booth, call (870) 793-2378 or visit membership@mybatesville.org.

