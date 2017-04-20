Utah's Chaffetz rules out re-election bid

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, who doggedly investigated Hillary Clinton before the 2016 presidential election but declined to investigate President Donald Trump, abruptly announced Wednesday that he won't run for re-election.

Chaffetz, who has been rumored as a possible candidate for Senate or governor, said that after consulting with his family and "prayerful consideration, I have decided I will not be a candidate for any office in 2018."

The 50-year-old Chaffetz had strolled to four easy re-elections in his Republican-friendly congressional district. But he was facing a stiff challenge from a Democratic newcomer who raised more than $500,000 by tapping into anger over Chaffetz's recent comment suggesting people should spend their money on health insurance instead of iPhones.

Chaffetz, chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, also drew fire from Democrats after saying he would not investigate Trump's business empire, given that he had promised to investigate Clinton "for years" if she was elected.

20-week abortion ban advances in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa legislators sent Gov. Terry Branstad a measure that would ban most abortions at 20 weeks of pregnancy and impose a 72-hour waiting period on women seeking the procedure, a move highlighting the state's conservative shift since the November election.

The Republican-majority state Senate on Tuesday voted 30-20 along party lines for the legislation, after the GOP-led House approved it earlier this month. Branstad, a Republican, is expected to sign it.

The 20-week provision includes no exceptions for rape, incest or fatal fetal conditions, though it would allow an abortion to be performed if the woman's life is at risk.

At least 19 other states have similar 20-week bans, which are based on the premise that a fetus can feel pain at that stage. Some have been struck down by federal appeals courts, though the bulk of the bans are in effect.

Iowa would join five other states that have passed the same 72-hour waiting period requirement, the longest in the country.

Justices toss Colorado court-fees policy

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Colorado's practice of not automatically refunding court fees and other costs to people convicted of crimes but later exonerated violates the Constitution.

"The state may not retain their money simply because their convictions were in place when the funds were taken, for once those convictions were erased, the presumption of [petitioners Shannon Nelson and Louis Madden's] innocence was restored," Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wrote.

The 7-1 decision sided with two people whose convictions for sexual offenses were later thrown out. One paid about $700 in court fees, including victim restitution, while the other paid more than $4,400 in similar costs.

Colorado law had required people cleared of wrongdoing to recover their costs in a separate civil lawsuit. But they could not get a refund unless they proved their innocence by clear and convincing evidence.

U.S. in shift on man deported to Mexico

SAN DIEGO -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday reversed its position on the status of a man who has sued over his deportation to Mexico, acknowledging he was enrolled in a program to shield people who came to the country as young children.

Juan Manuel Montes, 23, was entitled to be in the United States until Jan. 25, 2018, under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, according to Homeland Security, which broke from its position a day earlier that his status expired in August 2015 and wasn't renewed. But it said Montes acknowledged under oath that he entered the country illegally on Feb. 19, forcing him to lose status because it was an admission that he left without required permission.

Montes' attorneys say their client is believed to be the first known program recipient to be deported by President Donald Trump's administration. They say he qualified in 2014 and renewed his status for two years in 2016.

In a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday, the attorneys said their client left the country in February only because he was deported after being stopped by a law enforcement official.

