Hooters eyeing location in Little Rock, alcohol permit filing shows

Hooters of Arkansas has applied for an alcohol permit for a Little Rock location, according to a list of applications filed earlier this month.

The business address listed for Hooters is 6 Bass Pro Drive in Little Rock, which is near Bass Pro Shops and Outlets of Little Rock off interstates 30 and 430.

Although North Little Rock has its own Hooters at 4110 Landers Road, Little Rock hasn’t had a Hooters in several years, since the closing of the Rodney Parham Road location.

Hooters also has a restaurant at 6323 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith.