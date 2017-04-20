Home / Latest News /
Hooters eyeing location in Little Rock, alcohol permit filing shows
This article was published today at 11:54 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
Hooters of Arkansas has applied for an alcohol permit for a Little Rock location, according to a list of applications filed earlier this month.
The business address listed for Hooters is 6 Bass Pro Drive in Little Rock, which is near Bass Pro Shops and Outlets of Little Rock off interstates 30 and 430.
Although North Little Rock has its own Hooters at 4110 Landers Road, Little Rock hasn’t had a Hooters in several years, since the closing of the Rodney Parham Road location.
Hooters also has a restaurant at 6323 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Hooters eyeing location in Little Rock, alcohol permit filing shows
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
maxrss12070705 says... April 20, 2017 at 12:34 p.m.
Don't need it here!
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.