• Stan Vanuytrecht, 58, a pipe-smoking Belgian, was chosen by Saalfelden, Austria, to become the city's new hermit, residing in a 350-year-old hermitage that has no heat or running water, because he "emanates calm and comes across as steady," the mayor said.

• Lauren Hutton, the 73-year-old model and actress, is starring in Calvin Klein's latest underwear campaign, wearing an open blouse and bra in a video as she relates a lighthearted story about quickly walking across a courtyard to avoid advances from men.

• LeAndra Lewis, a stripper who lost a kidney after she was shot in 2008 while working at a club in Columbia, S.C., and was awarded $75 a week by the state Workers Compensation Commission in 2015, will get a new benefits hearing after the state Supreme Court said the commission needed to detail how it determined the amount.

• Billy Grogan, chief of police in Dunwoody, Ga., said officers are searching for a man who approached a 14-year-old girl at a shopping mall, snatched off her hijab head covering while yelling "terrorist" and then fled.

• Muhammadu Buhari, the president of Nigeria, has ordered an investigation and suspended the nation's intelligence chief, Ayo Oke, after investigators found about $43 million in local and foreign currency stashed in a Lagos apartment.

• Lars Maischak, a history lecturer at California's Fresno State University, has been placed on paid leave after sending out a tweet that said President Donald Trump "must hang" to save American democracy, university President Joseph Castro said.

• Sara Allena Nichols, 16, of Prattville, Ala., has been expelled for a year for having a water pistol on her high school campus, and although her parents acknowledge that she was in the wrong, they question the severity of the punishment.

• Sharon Coleman, a federal judge in Illinois, has temporarily halted construction on 6 miles of a suburban Chicago highway because it might adversely affect the rusty patched bumblebee, which is listed as endangered.

• George Murillo, 40, accused of robbing a bank in Palm Springs, Fla., on his day off from his U.S. Postal Service job, told FBI agents that the bank holdup was his only option because he's been in a "desperate financial situation" as the sole provider for two families, that of his ex-wife and his girlfriend.

A Section on 04/20/2017