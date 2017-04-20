Little Rock SWAT team makes arrest after man assaults ex-girlfriend at apartment, police say

The Little Rock SWAT team was called out late Wednesday night to arrest a man who assaulted his ex-girlfriend at her residence and then refused to come out, authorities said.

Vernel Ryan, 41, of Little Rock, faces charges of aggravated assault on a family or household member, third-degree domestic battery and residential burglary, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The 25-year-old victim told police she heard a knock on her door before midnight and found Ryan, who was said to be "upset because they are no longer dating," according to the report.

Ryan entered the residence, holding the victim against her will and at different times cutting her hair and poking her with a knife, choking her and pointing a gun at her, police said.

Ryan later barricaded himself inside, the report said, telling officers that he would not come out.

"Y'all are going to come inside and get me," the report quoted Ryan as saying. "Y'all going to have to call SWAT."

Authorities did call in the SWAT team, and those officers forced entry and arrested Ryan.

The report said he was taken to UAMS Medical Center to be treated for injuries sustained when he broke a window. He was not listed as an inmate at the Pulaski County jail Thursday morning, according to online records.