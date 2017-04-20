Little Rock TV reporter, Arkansas native leaving home state for anchor job

A reporter at Little Rock’s ABC affiliate KATV-TV is leaving her home state for an anchor job in Roanoke, Va.

Stacey Spivey, a Benton native, joined the station in April 2015 as a general assignment reporter, according to her online biography. She had also interned at KATV in 2012.

On her social media accounts, Spivey said that Thursday would be her last day at the affiliate before leaving Arkansas to become an anchor at Fox affiliate WFXR-TV starting in May.

“Ever since I was a little girl I have dreamed [of] being a part of the Channel 7 news team,” she said in a statement, noting that it meant the world to her to “wear that coveted gold ‘7’ pin” and that Arkansas “will forever be home.”

Spivey started her broadcast career in Tyler, Texas, at NBC affiliate KETK-TV, initially working as a reporter and later as morning co-anchor.