Motorcyclist robs bank south of Little Rock; deputies arrest suspect within 15 minutes

A person wearing a motorcycle helmet walked into a bank south of Little Rock Thursday, showed a gun and demanded money, authorities said.

Pulaski County sheriff’s office Lt. Cody Burk said the robbery happened at the Simmons Bank at Arch Street Pike and Atwood Road shortly after noon and that the gunman left the scene on a white motorcycle. A suspect was arrested a few minutes later in a “concrete block building” on Circle Lake Drive in Little Rock, Burk said.

Deputies found “firearms and cash from the bank” with the suspect and the motorcycle.

Burk said the suspect would face robbery charges. The suspect's name hasn't yet been released.