Police arrest man wanted in North Little Rock killing

Authorities on Wednesday arrested a North Little Rock man in the killing of a 44-year-old man earlier this month.

Felton Earl Duncan, 28, was arrested at 11:38 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Little Rock, according to a police report.

Duncan was identified as the man who fired the fatal shots at Rodney Austin during a confrontation outside a North Little Rock residence on April 8, according to court documents.

Austin went to the residence, 5822 MacArthur Drive, with his girlfriend after her daughter had called for a ride and said Duncan was putting his hands on her, according to an affidavit.

After the couple arrived, Duncan would not let the girl into the house to get her belongings, and then hit her several times while on the porch, according to court documents.

Duncan and Austin then started fighting, witnesses told investigators.

Austin's girlfriend told police Duncan ran to the back of the residence while Austin retrieved a handgun under the seat of the car.

Duncan returned to the other side of the residence with a long gun and opened fire, court documents show. Austin's girlfriend told police Austin fired back, and they then fled the scene in the car.

Authorities found Austin, who had been shot, at a nearby gas station and took him to the UAMS Medical Center, where he died.

A person authorities did not identify in the affidavit said Duncan later told her that Austin was walking toward his car when Duncan shot him, according to court documents.

Duncan was listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Wednesday night.

Metro on 04/20/2017