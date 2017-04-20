Police: Car doesn't stop after hitting Arkansas teen crossing street

A 17-year-old girl who was crossing a street in Hot Springs was hit by a vehicle that then left the scene, authorities said.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday as the teen was crossing the 3300 block of Central Avenue, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Thursday.

The dark passenger car was heading north when it hit the girl and drove on "without slowing or stopping," according to a police incident report quoted by the newspaper.

The teen, who lives in Hot Springs, was thrown onto the sidewalk. She was taken to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs to be treated for unspecified injuries.

No arrests had been made Wednesday.

