Pair who beat, robbed Arkansas man after helping him carry groceries sought, police say

FORT SMITH -- Warrants have been issued for an Oklahoma man and woman who are suspected of beating an elderly man and robbing him of his money and other property.

A Fort Smith police news release said warrants were issued for Dale Virgil Roberts, 29, and Nicole Taylor Standige, 30, who were last known to be living in Sallisaw, Okla.

The two are charged with aggravated robbery, second-degree battery and felony theft. They are believed to have ties to Arkansas, Oklahoma and Florida, the release said.

The release said Roberts and Standige helped a 70-year-old man carry his groceries into his home in the 2000 block of South Greenwood Road between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. April 11. The man knew Standige through his son and said he felt comfortable allowing the two into his home.

Once inside, Roberts and Standige attacked him, hitting him on the back of his head numerous times with a blunt object, the release said. The elderly man suffered large cuts and fractures on his forearms, the release said.

The release said that while Roberts beat him, Standige tied his hands behind his back with an electrical cord. They took cash, a debit card, the man's cellphone and other items from his home and drove off in his silver 2011 Kia Soul, Arkansas license plate number EMAFZP, the release said.

The elderly man freed himself and walked out to South Greenwood Road where a passer-by aided him.

Roberts is described as white, with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Standige is described as white, with red hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 130 pounds.

State Desk on 04/20/2017