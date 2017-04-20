Style: At last, a harbinger

With the first quarter of the year in the books, it’s about time for the first really good movie of the year to emerge. Is it James Gray’s The Lost City of Z? A lot of critics seem to think so, and Gray is one our most consistently interesting filmmakers (even if, as he’s recently complained, he can’t afford to buy a house in Hollywood) and the review we’re running in the Style section in Friday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette makes the film sound promising. But if Edwardian era British explorers aren’t your cup of tea, there’s plenty of other offerings in theaters this weekend.

Our Piers Marchant runs down the would-be epic The Promise and the hard violent genre exercise Free Fire, while Dan Lybarger tries his hand at the child prodigy flick Gifted. There’s also a nature documentary from Disney and Unforgettable, a studio straggler finally making its way into movie houses. But don’t fret — summer will be here, well, when Guardians of the Galaxy 2 arrives in early May.