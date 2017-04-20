Teen charged with murder in fatal stabbing, Arkansas police say

A 17-year-old has been arrested in a fatal stabbing last week in Hope, authorities said Wednesday.

The Hope Police Department didn't identify the suspect in the killing of 29-year-old Jamie Dominguez, but it said the teen was being held in the Hempstead County Detention Center.

Authorities responded shortly before midnight Saturday to the 200 block of North Pritchard Street, where they found Dominguez, a Hope resident, suffering from multiple stab wounds, investigators said.

He was taken to a Texarkana hospital, where he died.

The teen was arrested at some point Tuesday on a warrant.

No information about the suspected motive was released.