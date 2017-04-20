Thursday recruiting tidbits: Top prospects look to visit Hogs

A Big Ten commitment is planning an official visit to Arkansas while one of the nation's top offensive linemen is hoping to visit for the spring game.

Highly regarded safety and Penn State commitment Isaiah Humphries said he plans to make an official visit to Arkansas during the season.

Humphries, 6-0, 188 pounds, of Sachse, Texas, has scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Oklahoma, Penn State, Vanderbilt, SMU, California, Colorado, Northwestern and others. He had a cousin graduate from Arkansas.

Highly recruited offensive tackle Darrell Simpson said he's trying to get to Fayetteville for the Hogs' spring game.

Simpson, 6-7, 330 pounds of Justin (Texas) Northwest has narrowed his list of more than 20 offers down to Arkansas, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, TCU and Texas A&M. ESPN rates him the No. 9 offensive tackle and No. 85 overall prospect.

Class of 2019 receiver Devonta Lee, 6-2, 205 of Amite, La. said he's hoping to visit for the spring game, but if not, he'll make a trip to Fayetteville this summer. He has offers from Arkansas, Miami, LSU, Florida State, Auburn, Texas A&M and others.

Southwest Christian Academy power forward/center Mladen Armus, guard/forward Gabe Osabuohien and shooting guard Avery Benson will visit the Hogs today.

Armus, 6-10, 215, of Belgrade, Serbia is drawing interest from Arkansas, Iowa State, South Fla., East Tenn. State, Memphis, St. Bonaventure

Benson, 6-4, 175 of Springdale has interest from Arkansas, La.-Monroe Iowa State, South Fla. and Texas Tech

Osabuohien, 6-8, 219 pounds, of Toronto has scholarship offers from Murray State, East Tenn. State and Arkansas- Little Rock while drawing interest from Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa State, Tennessee- Martin and others.

Confirmed football visitors for the weekend:

Defensive end-linebacker Gabe Richardson of Hutchinson Communty College in Kansas will make his official visit. His mother will accompany him.

Offensive tackle Noah Gatlin of Jonesboro

He has 10 offers from schools like Virginia, Memphis, Arkansas State and SMU.

Cornerback Rayshad Williams of Memphis Whitehaven-

He has offers from Arkansas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Memphis and others.

Defensive lineman Gavin McCabe of Chicago Marist High School- Visiting Friday and Saturday with his parents.

He has more than 20 offers from Arkansas, Washington State, Rutgers, Boston College, Iowa State, Purdue, Kansas, Syracuse and Indiana.

Class of 2019 linebacker Darrin Davenport of Ft. Smith Southside

Defensive-offensive lineman Billy Ferrel of Fordyce

He has an offer from Colorado State