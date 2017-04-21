A League Of His Own

A television show on FX about a group a friends (who might sort of hate each other) and their fantasy football league garnered a bit of a cult following during its seven-year run. Now one of the stars of "The League," Steve Rannazzisi, is happily revisiting his stand-up roots and exploring new territory.

"I'm not too different from who I played on television. I do a completely different thing on stage, but my individual sense of humor and my brand of comedy hasn't really changed with the show; I think it pretty much falls in line with it," Rannazzisi says.

And even though the show has been over for two years, fans can reconnect with some of their favorite "League" actors -- Paul Scheer, Mark Duplass, Katie Asleton -- on several episodes of Rannazzisi's new podcast "Hear Me This Book."

"I never wanted to do a podcast just to say I had a podcast. I wanted to have an interesting angle, so I came up with this idea because I haven't read the books that I'm supposed to have read. Everyone has that book -- like at party someone will be like, 'Oh my god, you haven't read this book? How have you made it this far in life without reading that book?'

"So now people come on and tell me about their favorite books, and we use it as a jumping off point for a conversation," Rannazzisi explains. "Because I'm not as active on social media, I feel like people don't really know a lot about me personally so I thought this would be a good way for people to get an eye into who I am on a personal level."

