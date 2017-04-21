Home /
A League Of His Own
TV star brings comedy to West Siloam Springs
This article was published today at 1:00 a.m.
FAQ
Steve Rannazzisi
WHEN — 9 p.m. Saturday
WHERE — Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
COST — $15
INFO — 918-684-5507, cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs
A television show on FX about a group a friends (who might sort of hate each other) and their fantasy football league garnered a bit of a cult following during its seven-year run. Now one of the stars of "The League," Steve Rannazzisi, is happily revisiting his stand-up roots and exploring new territory.
"I'm not too different from who I played on television. I do a completely different thing on stage, but my individual sense of humor and my brand of comedy hasn't really changed with the show; I think it pretty much falls in line with it," Rannazzisi says.
And even though the show has been over for two years, fans can reconnect with some of their favorite "League" actors -- Paul Scheer, Mark Duplass, Katie Asleton -- on several episodes of Rannazzisi's new podcast "Hear Me This Book."
"I never wanted to do a podcast just to say I had a podcast. I wanted to have an interesting angle, so I came up with this idea because I haven't read the books that I'm supposed to have read. Everyone has that book -- like at party someone will be like, 'Oh my god, you haven't read this book? How have you made it this far in life without reading that book?'
"So now people come on and tell me about their favorite books, and we use it as a jumping off point for a conversation," Rannazzisi explains. "Because I'm not as active on social media, I feel like people don't really know a lot about me personally so I thought this would be a good way for people to get an eye into who I am on a personal level."
-- JOCELYN MURPHY
JMURPHY@NWADG.COM
NAN What's Up on 04/21/2017
Print Headline: A League Of His Own
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: A League Of His Own
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.