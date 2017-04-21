After Arkansas student's death, 2 aides cleared to return to work; 1 resigns

FAYETTEVILLE — Two of the five classroom aides on leave since the death of first-grader Adron Benton were cleared to return to work at Vandergriff Elementary School, according to a school district news release sent Friday.

One of the two aides, however, submitted her resignation after being informed of the district's decision, the news release states.

The other three remain on paid leave pending the final completion of investigations by the school district and Fayetteville Police Department, the release states.

Adron, 6, went missing March 7 from the Vandergriff playground and was found unresponsive in the swimming pool of a nearby home. He was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center and then to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock, where he died the next day, officials said.