Subscribe Register Login

Friday, April 21, 2017, 7:41 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Little Rock teen chased down; 3 guns, pills found

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A teenager was arrested Wednesday after he led Little Rock police on a vehicular chase, according to an arrest report.

Larry Jackson, 17, of Little Rock was charged as an adult with fleeing, reckless driving, careless or prohibited driving and driving without a license. Police said he was arrested at 6:33 p.m. after a pursuit that ended at 4418 Lynn Lane in North Little Rock.

Jackson reportedly threw three handguns and 28 prescription pills from a vehicle during the chase. He was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance.

No injuries were reported.

Further details were not available late Thursday.

Jackson was being held in the Pulaski County jail.

Metro on 04/21/2017

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Little Rock teen chased down; 3 guns, pills found

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online