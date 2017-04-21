Little Rock teen chased down; 3 guns, pills found

A teenager was arrested Wednesday after he led Little Rock police on a vehicular chase, according to an arrest report.

Larry Jackson, 17, of Little Rock was charged as an adult with fleeing, reckless driving, careless or prohibited driving and driving without a license. Police said he was arrested at 6:33 p.m. after a pursuit that ended at 4418 Lynn Lane in North Little Rock.

Jackson reportedly threw three handguns and 28 prescription pills from a vehicle during the chase. He was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance.

No injuries were reported.

Further details were not available late Thursday.

Jackson was being held in the Pulaski County jail.

