Home /
Little Rock teen chased down; 3 guns, pills found
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
A teenager was arrested Wednesday after he led Little Rock police on a vehicular chase, according to an arrest report.
Larry Jackson, 17, of Little Rock was charged as an adult with fleeing, reckless driving, careless or prohibited driving and driving without a license. Police said he was arrested at 6:33 p.m. after a pursuit that ended at 4418 Lynn Lane in North Little Rock.
Jackson reportedly threw three handguns and 28 prescription pills from a vehicle during the chase. He was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance.
No injuries were reported.
Further details were not available late Thursday.
Jackson was being held in the Pulaski County jail.
Metro on 04/21/2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Little Rock teen chased down; 3 guns, pills found
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.