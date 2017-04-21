Celebrating The Beginning

Lake Fort Smith will hold its annual Founder's Day celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, says park interpreter Heather Hula. The park's website says that this is a chance for Arkansans to "imagine life on the Arkansas frontier in the 1880s: the culture, the music, the traditions and the sense of community."

"We plan on focusing on some of the things that people during that time would be facing -- how they do their dishes, how they would clean their clothes and how they would bring their water to their homes and we may even try to make our own butter," says Hula. "We're trying to illustrate how things that they did are so much more complicated than how we do things today."

Saturday is a busy day for the park. Other events featured that day include a slate of Earth Day events, an overnight kayaking camp-out, the annual dulcimer jamboree, a junior fishing derby and a pioneer hike along the Warren Hollow Trail. See the Arkansas State Parks website for a detailed list of events and times.

Lake Fort Smith State Park is on the western side of the 1,400-acre Lake Fort Smith. It boasts 30 campsites, hiking trails and a 8,000-square-foot visitors' center. Intrepid explorers can camp, fish, kayak, swim, mountain bike and hike on the premises.

-- Lara Hightower

