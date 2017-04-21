Subscribe Register Login

Friday, April 21, 2017, 1:44 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Celebrating The Beginning

Saturday is Founder’s Day at Lake Fort Smith

This article was published today at 1:00 a.m.

file-photo-lake-fort-smith-state-park-is-on-the-western-side-of-the-1400-acre-lake-fort-smith-it-boasts-30-campsites-hiking-trails-and-a-8000-square-foot-visitors-center-intrepid-explorers-can-camp-fish-kayak-swim-mountain-bike-and-hike-on-the-premises

File Photo Lake Fort Smith State Park is on the western side of the 1,400-acre Lake Fort Smith. It boasts 30 campsites, hiking trails and a 8,000-square-foot visitors' center. Intrepid explorers can camp, fish, kayak, swim, mountain bike and hike on the premises.

FAQ

Lake Fort Smith Founder’s Day

WHEN — 6-8 p.m. Saturday

WHERE — Lake Fort Smith State Park, 15458 Shepherd Springs Road in Mountainburg

COST — Free

INFO — 369-2469

Lake Fort Smith will hold its annual Founder's Day celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, says park interpreter Heather Hula. The park's website says that this is a chance for Arkansans to "imagine life on the Arkansas frontier in the 1880s: the culture, the music, the traditions and the sense of community."

"We plan on focusing on some of the things that people during that time would be facing -- how they do their dishes, how they would clean their clothes and how they would bring their water to their homes and we may even try to make our own butter," says Hula. "We're trying to illustrate how things that they did are so much more complicated than how we do things today."

Saturday is a busy day for the park. Other events featured that day include a slate of Earth Day events, an overnight kayaking camp-out, the annual dulcimer jamboree, a junior fishing derby and a pioneer hike along the Warren Hollow Trail. See the Arkansas State Parks website for a detailed list of events and times.

Lake Fort Smith State Park is on the western side of the 1,400-acre Lake Fort Smith. It boasts 30 campsites, hiking trails and a 8,000-square-foot visitors' center. Intrepid explorers can camp, fish, kayak, swim, mountain bike and hike on the premises.

-- Lara Hightower

lhightower@nwadg.com

NAN What's Up on 04/21/2017

Print Headline: Celebrating The Beginning

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Celebrating The Beginning

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online