Former Arkansas congressman Jay Dickey dies

Former Arkansas congressman Jay Dickey has died. He was 77.

Dickey, a Republican from Pine Bluff, represented Arkansas' 4th District from 1993 to 2001.

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, who now represents that district, called Dickey a "trailblazer in Arkansas politics" and noted that he was the first Republican ever elected to the post.

"Jay was more than a congressman," Westerman said in a statement. "He was a dedicated public servant for decades before running for the Fourth District seat, holding the position of Pine Bluff city attorney and justice on the Arkansas Supreme Court. But above all, he was devoted to his family and was a man of faith."

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton called Dickey "a good friend and a trusted source of counsel" during Cotton's successful 2012 election for the 4th District seat.

"He was a good man and a man of deep faith," Cotton said in a statement. "Jay was one of a kind and we're richer as individuals and as a state for having had him in our lives."

Gov. Asa Hutchinson remembered Dickey as "one of those unique people who loved life and everyone around him."

"I had the privilege of serving with Jay in Congress, and I have never seen anyone who was so determined to fight for the people in his district," the governor said in a statement. "He made friends easily, and he stuck by them. I played basketball with Jay in the House gym, where, like everywhere else in his life, he was a competitor. He will be missed."