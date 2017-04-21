Subscribe Register Login

Friday, April 21, 2017, 12:50 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

The Recruiting Guy

Forward D.J. Weaver talks Hawks and Hogs on Recruiting Thursday

This article was published today at 11:24 a.m.

deshang-weaver

PHOTO BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

DeShang Weaver

Highly regarded junior forward D.J. Weaver, who's playing for the Arkansas Hawks this spring and summer, talked about playing for the Hawks and the Razorbacks on Recruiting Thursday.

An ESPN four-star prospect, Weaver, 6-8, 194 pounds, helped Houston Cypress Falls win the Class 6A state title this season.

He has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas, Baylor, Texas A&M, Houston, TCU and others. Did he hint about his future school when he referred to the Hogs as 'we'?

Weaver also spoke about overcoming his ACL injury and lessons learned from the adversity.

For the latest WholeHogSports audio features, subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Forward D.J. Weaver talks Hawks and Hogs on Recruiting Thursday

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online