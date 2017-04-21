Home /
Forward D.J. Weaver talks Hawks and Hogs on Recruiting Thursday
This article was published today at 11:24 a.m.
Highly regarded junior forward D.J. Weaver, who's playing for the Arkansas Hawks this spring and summer, talked about playing for the Hawks and the Razorbacks on Recruiting Thursday.
An ESPN four-star prospect, Weaver, 6-8, 194 pounds, helped Houston Cypress Falls win the Class 6A state title this season.
He has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas, Baylor, Texas A&M, Houston, TCU and others. Did he hint about his future school when he referred to the Hogs as 'we'?
Weaver also spoke about overcoming his ACL injury and lessons learned from the adversity.
