Little Rock man shot in leg, police say

A Little Rock man was found lying on a curb after he was shot in the thigh Thursday night, police say.

Police shortly before midnight found Robert Flenory, 35, of Little Rock with a gunshot wound in his “right lower quadricep,” according to a Little Rock Police Department report. He was near the intersection of 14th and Washington Streets.

Flenory told police that he and his girlfriend’s brother were in an argument “about Flenory supposedly hitting” his girlfriend, the report said.

The argument happened near 32nd and Harrison Streets, Flenory said. Flenory told police he went to his girlfriend’s residence and was shot by her brother, according to the report.

Flenory said the shooter then drove away in a green Cadillac. The victim told police his girlfriend saw the shooting but left in a white Pontiac Grand Am before police arrived.

Flenory was taken to UAMS Medical Center, the report said.

Police were unable to locate a crime scene, according to the report.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.