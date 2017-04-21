Home / Latest News /
Officials: Stolen radioactive gauge found in Arkansas
This article was published today at 12:41 p.m.
A gauge containing radioactive material that was stolen from an Arkansas business has been found, according to the state Department of Health.
The device, which is used to gather moisture and density measurements by projecting radiation from two radioactive sources, was taken from an undisclosed business in Hot Springs.
It was also not immediately clear when the gauge was stolen. The health department reported the theft around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday and said about 1:40 p.m. Thursday that it had been recovered.
Officials noted that while it posed a health risk, “it does not contain sufficient material to be used for any explosive device.”
Before it was found, the agency also said that it “could present a radiation hazard if it was damaged and the radioactive sources were exposed or removed from their sealed container.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Officials: Stolen radioactive gauge found in Arkansas
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.