Officials: Stolen radioactive gauge found in Arkansas

A gauge containing radioactive material that was stolen from an Arkansas business has been found, according to the state Department of Health.

The device, which is used to gather moisture and density measurements by projecting radiation from two radioactive sources, was taken from an undisclosed business in Hot Springs.

It was also not immediately clear when the gauge was stolen. The health department reported the theft around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday and said about 1:40 p.m. Thursday that it had been recovered.

Officials noted that while it posed a health risk, “it does not contain sufficient material to be used for any explosive device.”

Before it was found, the agency also said that it “could present a radiation hazard if it was damaged and the radioactive sources were exposed or removed from their sealed container.”