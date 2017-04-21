Police: 2 accused of beating, robbing 70-year-old Arkansan arrested in Pennsylvania

Two people who were sought in the beating and robbery of a 70-year-old Arkansas man have been arrested in Pennsylvania, police say.

The Fort Smith Police Department said in a statement Thursday evening that Dale Virgil Roberts, 29, and Nicole Taylor Standige, 30, are in custody in Bloomsburg, Pa., pending extradition to Arkansas.

The pair was accused of attacking the man after offering to help him with his groceries Monday night, police said.

Officials said in a news release that the pair carried the groceries inside the home sometime between 8 and 8:30 p.m. and then attacked the 70-year-old, who was hit on the back of the head with a blunt object multiple times.

Standige tied his hands behind his back with an electrical cord, the victim told police. The two then reportedly took the man's cash, debit card, cellphone and other items from the home.