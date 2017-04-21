Recruiting Thursday: Highly regarded D-lineman Gavin McCabe

Defensive lineman Gavin McCabe talked about his upcoming visit to Arkansas and the nickname offensive line coach Kurt Anderson has given him on last night's Recruiting Thursday radio show.

He, his parents and younger sister were on the road to Fayetteville when he was on the show.

McCabe, 6-3, 255 pounds, of Chicago Marist High School hinted that a great visit might get him to commit to the Hogs.

He has more than 20 offers from Arkansas, Washington State, Rutgers, Boston College, Iowa State, Purdue, Kansas, Syracuse and Indiana. Offensive line coach Kurt Anderson is his lead recruiter.

For the latest WholeHogSports audio features, subscribe to our podcast on iTunes