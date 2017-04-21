TE Luke Ford is all 'Woo Pig Sooie' about his commitment

Arkansas tight end commitment Luke Ford, an ESPN 300 prospect, joined Recruiting Thursday to talk about his recent invite to The Opening at Nike Headquarters and yelled out a Woo Pig Sooie when asked about his status with the Hogs.



Ford, 6-7, 250 pounds, of Carterville, Ill., picked the Hogs over 19 other scholarship offers, including Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Minnesota, North Carolina State, Rutgers and Illinois. Despite his commitment, schools are still trying to change his mind, but he left little doubt about where he stood with Arkansas.

ESPN rates him the No. 2 prospect at his position and the No. 104 overall recruit in the nation.