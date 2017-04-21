Subscribe Register Login

Friday, April 21, 2017, 11:10 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

The Recruiting Guy

TE Luke Ford is all 'Woo Pig Sooie' about his commitment

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 11:06 a.m.

hog-tight-end-commitment-luke-ford-and-coach-bret-bielema

Hog tight end commitment Luke Ford and Coach Bret Bielema.

Arkansas tight end commitment Luke Ford, an ESPN 300 prospect, joined Recruiting Thursday to talk about his recent invite to The Opening at Nike Headquarters and yelled out a Woo Pig Sooie when asked about his status with the Hogs.

Ford, 6-7, 250 pounds, of Carterville, Ill., picked the Hogs over 19 other scholarship offers, including Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Minnesota, North Carolina State, Rutgers and Illinois. Despite his commitment, schools are still trying to change his mind, but he left little doubt about where he stood with Arkansas.

ESPN rates him the No. 2 prospect at his position and the No. 104 overall recruit in the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: TE Luke Ford is all 'Woo Pig Sooie' about his commitment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online