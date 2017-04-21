Teen shot in head in Little Rock, authorities say

A 19-year-old man was shot in the head early Friday morning in a Little Rock neighborhood, the latest injury from gunfire in a city that has seen a marked increase in such violence this year, police said.

It reportedly happened about 5 a.m. on Old Forge Court, a residential street that runs west of Reservoir Road between Rodney Parham and Cantrell Roads.

The victim, who police found at the Wendy's at 11319 N. Rodney Parham Road, initially told investigators he was shot at an apartment complex, but he later gave authorities an address on Old Forge, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim said he was with a woman there when a man he believed to be her boyfriend showed up with a gun and confronted him, the report said. The gunman started to push the woman and the victim "began to drive away," at which point shots were fired, according to the report.

The teen was hit in the back of the head and the upper back. He was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, where emergency room officials told investigators the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

No suspect was named on the report and no arrest was listed. The gunman was said to be a black man who stood about 5 foot 9, weighed 180 pounds and was wearing a white shirt.

The shooting occurred hours after another shooting late Thursday night in Little Rock, records show. A Democrat-Gazette story earlier this week revealed the number of people hurt by gunfire in the state's capital city is up more than 90 percent in 2017 compared to last year.