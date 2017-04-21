Home / Latest News /
Trump says he will release tax changes package next week
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:17 p.m.
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax changes package he plans to unveil next week.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Trump said the plan will result in tax cuts for both individuals and businesses. He would not provide details of the plan, saying only that the tax cuts will be "bigger I believe than any tax cut ever."
The president said the package will be released "Wednesday or shortly thereafter" — just before his 100-day mark in office.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin initially set a goal of getting tax reform passed by August, but that deadline has slipped. Mnuchin now said the administration still hoped to get a bill passed well before the end of the year.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Trump says he will release tax changes package next week
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.