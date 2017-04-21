Subscribe Register Login

Friday, April 21, 2017, 2:30 p.m.

Trump says he will release tax changes package next week

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:17 p.m.

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax changes package he plans to unveil next week.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Trump said the plan will result in tax cuts for both individuals and businesses. He would not provide details of the plan, saying only that the tax cuts will be "bigger I believe than any tax cut ever."

The president said the package will be released "Wednesday or shortly thereafter" — just before his 100-day mark in office.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin initially set a goal of getting tax reform passed by August, but that deadline has slipped. Mnuchin now said the administration still hoped to get a bill passed well before the end of the year.

