Turn Up The Volume

For its 12th season (the fourth at the current Rogers location), the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion continues pursuing its mission of presenting a diverse summer lineup that speaks to the Northwest Arkansas music community.

"You want to try to be creative and have new things that haven't played the market, but it's also OK to say, 'I want to have you back; it's been a few years; it feels appropriate now,'" says Brian Crowne, vice president of the AMP.

Named one of Pollstar's top-selling amphitheaters in the country last year (No. 57), the AMP's acts are clearly big enough to draw plenty of fans. Seventeen shows have already been announced for the 2017 season, but organizers are still booking shows even now. Music lovers can expect several more announcements in the coming weeks, including one today at noon!

WALMART AMP

2017 SEASON

SATURDAY

Blink-182

With The Naked and Famous and Wavves

7 p.m. Tickets $31-$55.50*

Kicking off the outdoor amphitheater's season are platinum-selling California punk rockers Blink-182. Following the band's formation a quarter century ago, the New York Times has said, "No punk band of the '90s has been more influential than Blink-182." After a successful 2016 summer of touring in support of their seventh studio album, "California," the trio returns to the road this year with The Naked and Famous and Wavves for the second leg of the tour.

TUESDAY

'Hyper Space Tour'

Boston

7:30 p.m. Tickets $37-$76.50*

"It's a small step for a band, but a giant leap for band-kind," jokes Gary Pihl, guitar player with Boston. "To call it the 41st anniversary seemed a little anti-climatic. So we called it the 'Hyper Space Tour.'

"We'll be playing, of course, all the hit songs that people love singing along with, that's always a thrill, but we'll also be doing some of the deep cuts, some of the ones we haven't played in a while people always ask us for, and maybe even some of the songs from this newest CD, 'Life, Love and Hope.' Here we are 41 years later, and people still love these songs -- people relate to them, they mean something to them, and that's really a testament to the great songwriting of Tom Scholz."

MAY 6

BUSH

With She Wants Revenge

7:30 p.m. Tickets $36-$65.50*

Another of the most successful rock bands of the 1990s, Gavin Rossdale-fronted BUSH has been described as grunge, post-grunge, alternative rock and hard rock. The current lineup -- formed in 2010 after an eight-year hiatus and personnel changes -- has recorded three albums since its return to the industry, including "Black and White Rainbows," just released March 10.

MAY 13

'Birds Eye View Tour'

Travis Scott

With Khalid

8 p.m. Tickets $25-$49.50*

Appearing on the rap scene just a few short years ago -- his first mixtape dropped in 2013 and his debut album in 2015 -- hip hop icon Travis Scott has already worked with the biggest names in the industry: Kanye West, Rihanna, Drake, Jay-Z, and he received a Grammy-nomination for Best Album of the Year as a featured artist on Justin Bieber's "Purpose."

"It's cool to see different genres supported in the venue," Crowne says. "I'm looking forward to Travis Scott -- it's going to be one of our first true forays into the hip hop world. I think there's a desire in the market to see that."

MAY 21

'Best Time Ever Tour'

Kidz Bop

5 p.m. Tickets $25-$45*

The No. 1 kids artist for seven years in a row, Kidz Bop is bringing the next generation of already talented singers across the country to perform a family-friendly concert of today's biggest hits.

MAY 22

'Play That Song Tour'

Train

With O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield

7 p.m. Tickets $30-$89.50*

Crowne says he's been working for years to get Train to Northwest Arkansas, and the band is finally coming. The "Play That Song Tour" is in support of the band's 10th album, released in January, and features special guests O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield.

"Musically, we're fans of both Train and Natasha Bedingfield, so we feel like we hit the jackpot getting to share so many stages with them!" says O.A.R. bass player Benj Gershman. "Each night constantly changes as we perform a special and different set each concert. However, one thing is always the same: We give all our energy every minute onstage. Ultimately it's our goal for the experience to reflect our positivity and love of life and music."

JUNE 9

'The Tonnage Tour'

ZZ Top

With Austin Hanks

7:30 p.m. Tickets $36-$65.50*

Established in 1969, "That Little Ol' Band From Texas" is the longest running major rock outfit with original members still intact.

JULY 4

Fireworks Spectacular

Symphony of Northwest Arkansas

7:30 p.m. Tickets $3-$35*

The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas and the city of Rogers invite the public to celebrate America and honor our nation's veterans at the annual Fireworks Spectacular, featuring a patriotic concert and one of the largest fireworks displays in Northwest Arkansas.

JULY 6

'Outlaw Music Festival'

Willie Nelson and Family

With Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Margo Price and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

6 p.m. Tickets $46-$155.50*

Most festivals are stand-alone single day or two-day events. This is how the Outlaw Music Festival started in Scranton, Pa., last year. But then...

"In this case, we have an incredible lineup of artists who wouldn't accept just playing Outlaw as one festival date, so the desire by all the artists was to take this around the country and see as many fans as possible.," says Keith Wortman, creator/producer of the Outlaw Music Festival. "It's essentially a once in a lifetime experience in terms of a fan getting to see a lineup like this. On top of that, I suspect you'll have artists all sitting in on each other's sets. That, along with the ability to enjoy great food and beer [with] family and friends, and you have a very special day/night of music."

To add to the festival feel of the show, local food, craft beer and artisans will all be on site during the concert.

JULY 12

'Summer Gods Tour'

Third Eye Blind

With Silversun Pickups and Ocean Park Standoff

7 p.m. Tickets $30.95-$75.95*

Third Eye Blind's "Summer Gods Tour" marks the first time in the band's 20-plus year history it will play its eponymous debut album from beginning to end.

"Third Eye Blind doing their 20th anniversary tour is pretty cool," Crowne says. "And the Silversun Pickups, the band that's opening for that tour, is a real hot up-and-comer in that genre, so that support act on that specific show made it interesting to me as well."

JULY 18

Steve Miller Band

With Peter Frampton

7 p.m. Tickets $41-$75.50*

Two more acts returning to the AMP -- Peter Frampton played in 2009 and Steve Miller Band in 2015 -- are friends who go way back. The celebrated psychedelic/blues rockers met in the late '60s and reunite once again for their summer 2017 tour.

"The Steve Miller Band, Peter Frampton combo is going to be a neat night of music," Crowne says. "The cool thing about both of those acts is they've got multiple generations that are fans, and it gets fun to see father/son, mother/daughter coming to see a concert."

JULY 25

'Wheels of Soul 2017 Summer Tour'

Tedeschi Trucks Band

With The Wood Brothers and Hot Tuna

7 p.m. Tickets $31-$75.50*

For another more-than-a-concert experience, the 12-piece Tedeschi Trucks Band brings its blend of soul, funk, blues and gospel to the AMP.

"The 'Wheels of Soul' Tour is more than just a Tedeschi Trucks Band concert. It was designed by the band to not only showcase their brand of musicianship but to create a mini-festival atmosphere -- an evening filled with an abundance of musical talent and the opportunity for musician collaboration," says Wayne Forte, the group's booking agent. "This is a true powerhouse all led by critically acclaimed and Rock 'N' Roll Hall of Fame member guitarist Derek Trucks and award-winning blues singer Susan Tedeschi. Their live performances are legendary, and they have truly become one of the great rock groups of this generation."

AUG. 5

'You Look Good World Tour'

Lady Antebellum

With Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young

7:30 p.m. Tickets $37.60*

Joining the contemporary country trio Lady Antebellum on its return to the AMP are country music newcomers Brett Young and Kelsea Ballerini.

AUG. 6

'Double Feature Tour'

Straight No Chaser

And Postmodern Jukebox

7:30 p.m. Tickets $39.95-$79.95*

"A co-headliner tour means that fans are going to see two fantastic, creative acts that both re-imagine today's pop music into new genres!" says Scott Bradlee of Postmodern Jukebox. The group known for viral YouTube videos that re-imagine popular songs with a cheeky, retro sound is touring with professional a cappella group Straight No Chaser. The double-headliners both offer audiences their own twist on well-known music for one of the most unique shows of the AMP's 2017 season.

AUG. 7

'A Brief History of Everything Tour 2017'

Matchbox Twenty

With Counting Crows

6:45 p.m. Tickets $35-$89.50*

Another beloved group celebrating two decades together, pop rock group Matchbox Twenty, led by Rob Thomas, comes to the AMP for the first time this summer. The Grammy-nominated musicians are joined again by their 2016 tour companions Counting Crows.

SEPT. 1

Brad Paisley

With Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell

7 p.m. Tickets $35-$68.50*

One of the biggest superstars in country music, Brad Paisley joins the 2017 lineup for his AMP debut. The singer's storytelling style expands on his 11th studio album, "Love and War," out today.

SEPT. 19

Sublime with Rome

With The Offspring

7 p.m. Tickets $29.50-$69.50*

After the passing of Bradley Nowell of California ska-punk band Sublime, original band member Eric Wilson started a collaboration with guitarist Rome Ramirez in 2009. With new drummer Carlos Verdugo added to the group early this year, Sublime With Rome hits the road with The Offspring for a summer tour.

*plus fees

