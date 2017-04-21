Subscribe Register Login

Friday, April 21, 2017, 7:41 a.m.

UAMS nurse held in bank robbery

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

Jason Christopher Brixey

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Authorities arrested a 42-year-old UAMS Medical Center nurse in the midday robbery of a Pulaski County bank Thursday, according to a Pulaski County sheriff's office report.

Jason Christopher Brixey of Little Rock was arrested about 12:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Circle Lake Drive after authorities say he robbed the Simmons Bank at Arch Street Pike and Atwood Road and drove away on a white motorcycle, according to the report.

Authorities reportedly found Brixey through a tracker hidden in the stolen cash.

Sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said deputies found "firearms and cash from the bank" with Brixey.

Brixey faces charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property.

The report listed Brixey's employer as UAMS and his occupation as registered nurse.

He is being held in the Pulaski County jail without bail, according to online records.

