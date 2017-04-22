Arkansas man killed in shooting

Police say a Jonesboro man was shot to death Saturday morning while sitting in a vehicle.

Kerry Lee Kindred Jr., 26, was outside a home in the 700 block of Marshall Street shortly before 1 a.m. when he was shot, according to a Jonesboro Police Department news release.

Kindred was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Authorities received several calls around 1 a.m. reporting “multiple gunshots,” according to the release.

Witnesses said the shooter ran "between houses in the neighborhood" when leaving the scene, the release said. Police did not find the shooter or make an arrest, according to the release.

Authorities said they “have interviewed a number of witnesses and have gathered a number of items of evidence” in the investigation.

Jonesboro Police Department spokesman Paul Holmes said no other information was available Saturday morning.