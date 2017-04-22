Bentonville lanes of I-49 set to close

Construction will require overnight lane closures on Interstate 49 in Bentonville for four nights beginning Sunday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

The closures will occur on a 1-mile section north from Arkansas 102 to allow crews to install the concrete barrier walls along the outside edge of the lanes.

The outside northbound lane will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily through Tuesday, weather permitting. The outside southbound lane will be closed during the same hours Tuesday and Wednesday nights, also weather permitting.

Traffic will be controlled through warning signs and traffic drums, the department said.

The work is part of a $28.8 million contract to improve the U.S. 62/Arkansas 102 interchange and construct an interchange at Eighth Street.

Metro on 04/22/2017